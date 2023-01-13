UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has referred to Mike Jackson's latest idea as "stupid," following the American's plan to face Jake Shields in a boxing match.

The beef between Jackson and Shields started in December 2022, when 'The Truth' called out Shields on Twitter and labeled him a "Nazi" and a "racist." The 44-year-old has denied all of the claims made by Jackson and has been defended by many MMA personalities on Twitter.

The pair were then filmed getting into a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute (PI) shortly after as Mike Jackson once again called Jake Shields a "Nazi." The former Strikeforce middleweight responded by slapping Jackson across the face before taking him to the ground and holding him there.

Now, despite being released from the UFC earlier this month, Jackson has opted to try and settle the score with Shields in the boxing ring. Michael Bisping has reacted to the news and stated it is one of the worst ideas he's ever heard:

"I've never heard something so stupid in my entire life. Never heard something so stupid. A boxing match? Jake Shields took you down, got on top of you and you begged people, begged people! To get him off of you. You should be embarrassed. Stay off social media for good. You're a fool."

Michael Bisping names next opponent for Paddy Pimblett

Michael Bisping believes he's picked the perfect opponent for Paddy Pimblett's next outing in the UFC octagon.

'The Baddy' last stepped into the cage at UFC 282, where he faced Jared Gordon in a largely underwhelming affair. The Liverpudlian failed to deliver on his knockout promise but was given the nod for a unanimous decision win, which many felt was a robbery to Gordon.

Despite a disappointing outing for Pimblett, 'The Count' highlighted that he still got the victory and should therefore be awarded a fight with a ranked opponent. According to Bisping, the No.9-ranked Ilia Topuria would be his choice to face the 28-year-old next:

"I would say Paddy Pimblett, even though he's too big for The O2 Arena now - too big, he's too big for it, one of the biggest arenas in the world, he's too big. I would say Paddy versus - you know what, I like that Ilia Topuria fight even though Topuria's now fighting at 145. They've got backstory, they've got beef, they've got s**t so that would be a good one."

Pimblett and Topuria were reportedly involved in a backstage scuffle prior to UFC 282, which could add another element of excitement to a potential bout between the pair.

