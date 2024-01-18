“Made me limp to the fridge” - Fans mortified with Kade Ruotolo’s terrifying Estima Lock on Tommy Langaker

Fans are still disturbed by the Estima Lock showcased by ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo against Tommy Langaker.

Ruotolo made his ONE Championship debut in May 2022, defeating Shinya Aoki by unanimous decision. Five months later, the American superstar took on Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title and submitted the Russian by heel hook.

Following his first world title defense against Matheus Gabriel, Ruotolo was matched up against Tommy Langaker in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11. After 10 minutes of action, the 20-year-old world champion emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

During his battle with Langaker, Ruotolo temporarily locked in an Estima Lock. The highlight was shared on Instagram by ONE with the following caption:

“Submission game in action! 💥 Share your thoughts on Kade Ruotolo’s World Title rematch with Tommy Langaker at ONE 165 🤔 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu”

Fans filed the Instagram comment section with reactions to the Estima Lock:

“Rolling your ankle x5000"

“My ankle hurts looking at this lol”

“Fuugggg. He really wanted that.”

“Looks like my chiropractor.”

“Made me limp to the fridge”

“Icant wait the part 2”

Instagram comments

Check out Kade Ruotolo's Estima Lock attempt against Langaker below:

Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker are scheduled for rematch

Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker haven't competed since defeating Tommy Langaker in June 2023. With that said, ONE Championship officials decided to schedule a rematch between the top world-class grapplers due to their first match being close.

Langaker is also coming off a world title win at the 2023 IBJJF No Gi World Championships.

On January 28, Ruotolo and Langaker will meet inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, for the co-main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru. With a second win against the Norweigan, the American superstar would further solidify himself as one of the best submission grapplers on the planet.

Check out the grappling match graphic for Ruotolo vs. Langaker below: