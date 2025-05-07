“Made some mistakes that we'll need to work on” - Akif Guluzada left unsatisfied by his impressive US Primetime debut

19-year-old Azerbaijani striking star 'King' Akif Guluzada learned a lot of lessons from his hard-fought victory over Filipino-American striker 'The One' Sean Climaco last weekend.
Guluzada turned in a fantastic performance, defeating Climaco by unanimous decision after sending him to the canvas early in their ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video showdown.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin after the fight, Guluzada says he has a lot to learn after seemingly running out of steam early.
'King' said:
"No, I don't think I emptied the tank, I don't think I was losing my energy, but definitely made some mistakes that we'll need to work on."
Needless to say, it was an impressive performance indeed from the young star.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, May 3rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Akif Guluzada promises fans the best is yet to come after impressive ONE Fight Night 31 performance: "I'll be back stronger and better"
'King' Akif Guluzada says he still has a long way to go before he realizes his full potential, and promised fans they will enjoy the ride.
Guluzada defeated Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 31 last weekend in his ONE Championship main roster debut.
He said:
"The fight didn't go exactly to plan. Didn't go as well as my team had hoped, but this is my first fight after getting my contract, and I promise I'll be back stronger and better."
