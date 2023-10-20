Magomed Abdulkadirov breaks down his keys to victory vs. Tye Ruotolo in world title bout: “I can force him to make mistakes”

ONE Championship-debuting Magomed Abdulkadirov seeks to introduce himself in the promotion in a grand way with a victory and he has an idea on how to go about it.

The 32-year-old Russian will vie for the inaugural welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo in a scheduled 10-minute match.

While he knows that he is up against a formidable opponent, Magomed Abdulkadirov said he is undeterred by it, and instead is confident and determined to show his grappling skills, too, are world-class.

In an interview with onefc.com, the Universal Fighters athlete shared that he intends to pressure his opponent en route to notching the win. He said:

“The ability to put on constant pressure is the key to my victory in the upcoming fight. This way, I can force my opponent to make mistakes.”

In his pursuit of the world title, Magomed Abdulkadirov will be banking on his experience competing in the European wrestling and grappling circuit, which saw him become a multiple-time UWW World Grappling Champion and a European ADCC Grappling Champion.

On the other side of the pole, Tye Ruotolo is looking to join his twin brother Kade, the reigning lightweight submission grappling title holder, in ONE’s roster of champions. It is somethinf he has always wanted to achieve since coming onboard ONE.

He has been undefeated in four fights so far under the promotion since making his debut in May last year. His most recent victory came this past August, where he submitted Turkish fighter Dagi Arslanaliev by rear-naked choke inside three minutes.

ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.