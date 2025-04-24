Magomed Ankalaev fires ice-cold shot at Alex Pereira: "I have a feeling you are done"

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has made a bold claim in regards to Alex Pereira's future, after the champ opted to take aim at the Brazilian on social media.

Ad

Ankalaev faced Pereira at UFC 313 in March, where he won the title via unanimous decision. Many had expected the Dagestani fighter to clinch the victory through the use of his wrestling. However, 'Poatan' was able to stuff all 12 of Ankalaev's attempts. Instead, the 32-year-old won the fight on the feet, outlanding the uncharacteristically gun-shy Pereira throughout a majority of the rounds.

Ad

Trending

Whilst nothing has been confirmed yet, it is expected Pereira will be handed an immediate rematch against Ankalaev. The 37-year-old has carried the promotion over recent years, and it's believed his willingness to step up on short notice on multiple occasions for the UFC will be rewarded.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One person who isn't so sure about the rematch, however, is Magomed Ankalaev. The champ recently had some choice words for his rival and questioned whether his heart was still in the sport since the defeat. He tweeted:

Ad

"@AlexPereiraUFC Do you still like FIGHTING? I have a feeling you are done."

Check out Ankalaev's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Pereira is yet to respond to Magomed Ankalaev's claim, but it is very unlikely the now former champion is done with the sport. Despite the recent setback and the fact that he is approaching 40 years of age, Pereira is without a doubt one of the biggest stars in MMA, and he still remains one of the most dangerous men in the octagon.

Former UFC champion believes rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira will be very different

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently weighed in on the potential rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Ad

Following Ankalaev's win at UFC 313, questions were raised about Pereira's performance. The Brazilian never found his striking rhythm, leading many, including Joe Rogan, to believe he was suffering from an injury.

'The Reaper' has since had his say. Speaking on his MMArcade, Whittaker said:

"The fact is, fighters do deal with stuff all the time. No fighter goes into a fight 100%, generally speaking. Mate, there are plenty of times fighters fight with legitimate excuses...His [Pereira's] excuses are very real, and everybody has pried these out of him.

Ad

"He didn't say any of them. But excuses are very real, so maybe the next fight will be markedly different... His right hand was broken, dude. It means his power just wasn't there in his money makers."

Check out Whittaker's comments below (34:38):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.