Magomed Ankalaev fires ice-cold shot at Alex Pereira: "I have a feeling you are done"

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has made a bold claim in regards to Alex Pereira's future, after the champ opted to take aim at the Brazilian on social media.
Ankalaev faced Pereira at UFC 313 in March, where he won the title via unanimous decision. Many had expected the Dagestani fighter to clinch the victory through the use of his wrestling. However, 'Poatan' was able to stuff all 12 of Ankalaev's attempts. Instead, the 32-year-old won the fight on the feet, outlanding the uncharacteristically gun-shy Pereira throughout a majority of the rounds.
Whilst nothing has been confirmed yet, it is expected Pereira will be handed an immediate rematch against Ankalaev. The 37-year-old has carried the promotion over recent years, and it's believed his willingness to step up on short notice on multiple occasions for the UFC will be rewarded.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
One person who isn't so sure about the rematch, however, is Magomed Ankalaev. The champ recently had some choice words for his rival and questioned whether his heart was still in the sport since the defeat. He tweeted:
"@AlexPereiraUFC Do you still like FIGHTING? I have a feeling you are done."
Check out Ankalaev's tweet here:
Alex Pereira is yet to respond to Magomed Ankalaev's claim, but it is very unlikely the now former champion is done with the sport. Despite the recent setback and the fact that he is approaching 40 years of age, Pereira is without a doubt one of the biggest stars in MMA, and he still remains one of the most dangerous men in the octagon.
Former UFC champion believes rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira will be very different
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently weighed in on the potential rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.
Following Ankalaev's win at UFC 313, questions were raised about Pereira's performance. The Brazilian never found his striking rhythm, leading many, including Joe Rogan, to believe he was suffering from an injury.
'The Reaper' has since had his say. Speaking on his MMArcade, Whittaker said:
"The fact is, fighters do deal with stuff all the time. No fighter goes into a fight 100%, generally speaking. Mate, there are plenty of times fighters fight with legitimate excuses...His [Pereira's] excuses are very real, and everybody has pried these out of him.
"He didn't say any of them. But excuses are very real, so maybe the next fight will be markedly different... His right hand was broken, dude. It means his power just wasn't there in his money makers."
Check out Whittaker's comments below (34:38):