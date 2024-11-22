Magomed Ankalaev gives bold 2025 prophecy involving Alex Pereira twice, reacts to Jiri Prochazka's significant update on next fight

Magomed Ankalaev has big plans for 2025. The UFC light heavyweight contender recently outlined his fight plans for next year, and it appears he's looking at facing Alex Pereira twice before moving on to 205-pound juggernauts like Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka.

It's no secret that Ankalaev has been chasing a title shot against Pereira for quite some time and has been consistent in calling out the Brazilian on social media and in interviews. While many expected the two to clash at UFC 307 in October, the promotion booked 'Poatan' against Khalil Rountree Jr., while Ankalaev fought Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 later.

While Ankalaev is yet to recieve a title shot, it appears he's confident about getting an opportunity to face Pereira next year. In an X post, the 32-year-old laid out his fight plans for 2025 and wrote:

"I’m going to beat @AlexPereiraUFC in March, and I will give him a rematch in July, and then I will beat one of these b*ms like Jamahal Hill and Jiri in Abu Dhabi in October. @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite."

Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Jiri Prochazka's latest fight update

Apart from outlining his 2025 goals, Magomed Ankalaev also reacted to Jiri Prochazka dropping a mjor hint about his next outing. While 'Denisa' didn't reveal the name of his opponent, he revealed that it's a fight he's been looking forward to.

MMA-based X handle @ChampRDS recently shared Prochazka's comments in a post. The Czech fighter called his next opponent the "most logical" contest and said:

"It's the fight I wanted, definitely. This is a fight that has been brewing for some time, and I'm very happy for this opportunity. At this point, it's probably the most logical move."

It appears Ankalaev knows who Prochazka is referring to. The 32-year-old reacted to the former light heavyweight champion's statements and dismissed the fight as unserious. Reposting @ChampRDS' tweet, he wrote:

"This is not a high level fight, this is a bar fight."

