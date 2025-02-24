Magomed Ankalaev gives tongue-in-cheek reaction to Alex Pereira wrestling with Glover Teixeira in snow, fans react: "He'll knock you out at R2"

Magomed Ankalaev delivered a playful barb on social media in reaction to the viral clip of Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira training in the snow. The footage, shared by the Brazilian fighter on Instagram, shows the duo engaged in an unconventional workout ahead of Pereira’s return to the octagon.

Pereira, who defended his light heavyweight title with a fourth-round TKO victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. last Oct., is gearing up for a high-profile showdown against Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March.

A popular MMA fan page later circulated the video on X, sparking an immediate reaction from the Russian contender:

“I hope you ready to do this for 25 min”

Social media fans quickly joined the banter. One supporter remarked:

“He'll knock you out at R2, man”

Another quipped:

“You said you were going to stand with him Lol.”

As anticipation mounts for the upcoming bout, both fighters continue to stir excitement among fans.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to online banter between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Alex Pereira responds to Daniel Cormier’s concern over his preparedness for the upcoming title fight

Alex Pereira has directly addressed concerns raised by UFC analyst Daniel Cormier about his readiness for the upcoming title fight. In recent weeks, Pereira has maintained an active schedule, including a trip to Sydney where he supported Sean Strickland against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Notably, Magomed Ankalaev dismissed Pereira as a “TikTok chick,” while analysts including Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen labeled his pre-fight antics as “concerning.”

However, Pereira countered these claims by posting training clips to Instagram Stories. One clip, emphasizing his grappling defense, was accompanied by a playful message:

“Don’t worry, [Cormier], We’re over here working.”

Check out Alex Pereira's post shared by popular MMA page on X:

