Magomed Ankalaev issues hilarious retort as fighter shares honest assessment about Alex Pereira's UFC 313 showing

Magomed Ankalaev recently fired off at a former opponent of Alex Pereira who commented on the latter's UFC 313 performance. At that UFC pay-per-view, Ankalaev unseated Pereira from his throne and became the promotion's new light heavyweight champion.

Khalil Rountree Jr. has also been in the cage with Pereira fighting for light heavyweight gold, and seemed to see a different 'Poatan' in there with Ankalaev than who he faced. In an excerpt from his interview with MMA Today, which was posted to the X account @RedCorner_MMA, Rountree Jr. offered his perspective on the title fight. He stated:

"It was hard for me to watch that fight and to score it... The Alex that walked out that night was a different Alex that walked out [than] the night that him and I fought... My experience of the fight was I watched it in frustration... I was kind of confused because I was expecting the same guy that came in and fought me to go in there and do the same thing. I wanted to see what that experience was like from the outside."

The reigning UFC 205-pound kingpin responded by saying:

"Khalil bum tree it was not first row like he said he was the third row"

Check out Ankalaev's retort to Rountree Jr.'s breakdown of his fight below:

Magomed Ankalaev sends a threat to Alex Pereira

While it has yet to be officially booked, many foresee an immediate rematch being booked between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight strap. Ankalaev has been utilizing his social media as of late to fire off shots, and Pereira once again entered his crosshairs.

In his recent Instagram story, the 32-year-old put Pereira on blast. He wrote:

"Alex, I am ready to give you a rematch, if you really want it. Just be prepared for a storm in the next fight, [a] storm that you never faced in this sport."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

