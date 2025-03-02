Magomed Ankalaev sends menacing warning to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 313: "I will change this guy’s face"

Magomed Ankalaev recently provided Alex Pereira with a daunting warning about the consequences of fighting him. The Pereira vs. Ankalaev fight is scheduled for March 8 and will serve as the headliner for UFC 313.

Ankalaev started firing disses at Pereira right after his victory against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84. The Dagestani light heavyweight also mentioned that he would play according to Pereira's strengths and go for a striking fest if 'Poatan' accepts his callout. Ankalaev's wish was finally fulfilled during the broadcast of UFC 311 as Joe Rogan announced that the Pereira vs. Anaklaev encounter would headline UFC 313 on March 8.

However, Ankalaev continued to fire shots at Pereira through his social media accounts even after the fulfillment of his wish. After bashing 'Poatan' for making cringe videos a few days back, the Dagestani recently jibed at his Brazilian rival once more. An X update from Ankalaev displayed his intentions to "change" Pereira's face:

"Training camp's finish[ed]. I’m ready for war. Saturday night, I will change this guy's face @ufc 313. I’m [will be] looking for a finish from the first minute."

Magomed Ankalaev thinks he has the experience to tackle Alex Pereira's most destructive weapon

Alex Pereira's UFC performances testify that his left hook is the most devastating weapon in his arsenal. The Brazilian has floored three former UFC champions, Sean Strickland, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill, with this thunderous strike.

However, Magomed Ankalaev feels that Pereira won't be able to use his left hook to the same effect against him. A recent X update highlighted Ankalaev's belief about having enough experience to handle his Brazilian rival's best shot:

"Alex Pereira has one signature move. He has that left hook. He lures his opponents in, he just catches them, and drops them as they rush in. He thinks we don't understand that, that we don't see it. But, I'm smart enough and I have enough experience to win."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

