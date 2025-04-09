Magomed Ankalaev throws shade at Alex Pereira with bold Chicago Bulls flex

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has been trolling Alex Pereira after defeating him to claim the title. The 32-year-old recently used the Chicago Bulls' mascot, 'Benny the Bull,' to poke fun at the former champion.

Ankalaev won the 205-pound title at UFC 313 with a unanimous decision victory. After the loss to the Dagestani fighter, Pereira was critical of the tactics that his opponent used in the fight.

For quite some time, Ankalaev has been quite active on social media, with many believing that it is the work of his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. His last two posts on X have certainly raised eyebrows, considering the American context. One of his recent posts read:

"One month ago, I broke a lot of hearts in August BIG ANK here to dunk Chicago Bulls style."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

The 32-year-old added another post with a picture of 'Benny the Bull,' writing:

"BIG ANK coming to dunk"

Check out the screenshot of Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

Magomed Ankalaev trolls Alex Pereira with bold claim

After Alex Pereira's loss to Magomed Ankalaev, commentator Joe Rogan disclosed that 'Poatan' fought his opponent with an injury at UFC 313. During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira admitted it was true but refused to make it an excuse for the loss.

Ankalaev certainly heard what Rogan said, but it didn't stop him from throwing shade at Pereira. He wrote on X last month:

"Joe Rogan mentioned his team said that Alex fought with a broken hand and Norovirus, when fighters step in the cage nobody is 100%. I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next it doesn’t matter."

Check out Ankalaev's post below:

Ankalaev recently took a dig at Pereira regarding their potential rematch timeline, writing:

"I have a feeling you don’t want the rematch after I agreed to August."

Check out Ankalaev's post below:

