Mahboob Khan wins fifth gold medal at MMA India National Championships

Mahboob Khan took home the gold again at the fifth MMA India National Championships.

The fifth installment of the MMA India National Championships saw Indian phenom Mahmoob Khan win the gold medal once again. He bested Nisham Sonam in the finals, adding another dominant win to his slew of victories.

Khan has been victorious in all of the tournaments and flaunts an outstanding amateur MMA record. Undoubtedly, he has proven to be one of the best fighters to come out of India.

Speaking to IMMAF, Khan said:

“Recently I won Gold at the 5th MMA National Championship in Madhya Pradesh Neemuch. Until now, I have participated in 7 Championships [5 Official National Championships and 2 Open Championships], and I have won in all, meaning my amateur record is 40 wins and 6 losses. I feel very happy, and I have come back again with more hard work, and I have proved in the recent 5th National MMA Championship by adding more to my records.”

IMMAF has honored him with the ninth spot in their pound-for-pound rankings.

Mahboob Khan has medals as a strawweight and flyweight. He continues to show strong potential to make waves in professional MMA.

Mahboob Khan highlights Indian MMA fighters

Lately, Indian MMA fighters have made headlines at IMMAF. Vridhi Kumari Singhvi became the first female from the country to win a bout in the competition earlier in the year. Now, Mahboob Khan, who has already made incredible strides in his career, is showcasing the talent in India in an impeccable way.

The 24-year-old has nearly fifty fights under his name and has watched the combat sport grow exponentially in his home country. In the same interview, he added:

“Before 2009, no one knew about MMA in India. People used to go to other countries for training in MMA, for example, Thailand etc. Especially in my state, other sports people used to comment that it is a waste of time and there is no future in this game. My coach Mr Shaik Khalid, used to teach MMA training in India when there was no recognition of MMA. Since 2012, my Coach has become the MMA India team coach.”

The Indian MMA star bounced back in incredible fashion from his loss in Abu Dhabi last year and is determined to prove his greatness once again at the upcoming Asian and World Championships that will take place later this year. Perhaps his strides and accolades will produce more fighters from the region.

