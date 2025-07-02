Major twist in Conor McGregor’s ongoing court case in Ireland as new development unfolds

There has been a significant update on Conor McGregor's ongoing case in Ireland's court. Despite McGregor's immense success in the combat sports world, his personal life is filled with controversial moments.

Last year, McGregor was found liable for assaulting Nikita Hand after the latter claimed that the Irishman forced himself onto her during their meeting at a Dublin hotel in 2018. However, the MMA superstar defended himself by saying that their meeting was consensual.

Following a lengthy trial, the former two-division UFC champion was asked to pay Hand more than $250,000 in damages. 'The Notorious' continued to insist on his innocence and promised to contest the court's decision with new evidence.

However, Ireland's Court of Appeal found out on Tuesday that McGregor has pulled back the new evidence, which came from Hand's former neighbors Steven Cummins and Samantha O'Reilly.

O'Reilly and Cummins reportedly witnessed Hand getting assaulted by her former partner Stephen Redmond, in December 2018. The 36-year-old additionally dismissed presenting new information as evidence from the former state pathologist for Northern Ireland, Prof. Jack Crane. McGregor's actions have enraged the victim's legal team, who called for strong action against the former champion.

As for the MMA scene, McGregor hasn't fought since breaking his leg in the first round against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in 2021. Following his recovery, he was set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year. But a toe injury derailed his octagon return.

When Conor McGregor's partner defended him after losing the civil assault case to Nikita Hand

Last year, Conor McGregor had to pay more than $250,000 in damages to Nikita Hand after Ireland's court found him liable for sexual assault in 2018.

McGregor's fiancee Dee Devlin, who was with the Irish superstar during the trial, took to social media and lashed out at Hand, writing:

''CCTV DOES NOT LIE. I look forward the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother on you having the time of your life. This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don't remember?...Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago. As should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever. We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are!''

