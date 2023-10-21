"Make an appeal with God for the genetics" - Jake Paul takes nasty dig at KSI for Tommy Fury fight complaints

Jake Paul isn't happy about KSI complaining about the judges' decision after his fight against Tommy Fury and recently trolled the British YouTuber.

KSI went up against 'TNT' at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event last weekend. While the Sidemen star started the fight strong and put Fury under pressure, he didn't do enough to win the contest.

After six rounds, 'TNT' secured the victory via majority decision, which was later changed to a unanimous decision win. KSI was noticeably upset in the aftermath of the bout and claimed he was robbed of a victory.

KSI later declared that he would be appealing the decision, and his manager stated that their legal team had contacted the PBA to inform them of the same. It was recently reported that the YouTuber has now officially submitted his formal appeal to the PBA over the Tommy Fury defeat.

Not long after it was confirmed that KSI had appealed the loss, Jake Paul took to social media to brutally lay into his longtime rival. In an Instagram story, 'The Problem Child' posted a picture of the British YouTuber alongside another of an unusually large skull.

Jake Paul wrote in the caption:

"Mf needs to make an appeal with god for the genetics he got."

Jake Paul next fight: Dillon Danis challenges 'The Problem Child' for a boxing match

At the same Misfits Boxing event, Dillon Danis went up against Logan Paul in his long-awaited combat sports return. After getting dominated for six rounds, Danis attempted to grapple 'The Maverick' and got himself disqualified.

Despite his lackluster performance, 'El Jefe' wants to enter the squared circle again. Danis recently called out Jake Paul and promised to retire from the sport permanently if he got knocked out. Taking to X, the Bellator welterweight contender wrote:

"Hey @jakepaul your brother hits like a bi**h if you knock me out I’ll retire forever and give everyone who likes this 2k."

Jake Paul recently announced that he will return to action on December 15 and will announce his opponent soon. 'The Problem Child' put out a statement on social media and claimed that he's looking to become a world champion someday. In a video uploaded to X, he said:

"December 15 is the next step on my journey, and I promise you're not going to want to miss it."

Paul most recently defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz via unanimous decision and has a professional record of 7-1. Before that, he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury in February.

