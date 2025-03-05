"Make Boxing Great Again", "Good business" - Fans react as Dana White and Turki Alalshikh create new boxing league along with $12 billion worth TKO

Fans shared their excitement as UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh officially announced a new boxing league in partnership with TKO Group Holdings.

Ad

White, who had been teasing MMA fans about launching his own boxing league for years, took to his social media channels to announce the news alongside Alalshikh. This is a multi-year deal between Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority chairman and TKO. The new boxing league will be led by WWE President Nick Khan and the UFC head honcho himself.

UFC shared the announcement on their official X handle, sparking reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the new boxing league.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan shared his excitement and urged White to promote boxing, commenting:

“Make boxing great again!!.”

Another X user shared his happiness but demanded a similar kickboxing league, writing:

“This is quite thrilling, but I hope for a kickboxing league too.”

One MMA enthusiast wrote:

“Good business.”

Another user congratulated, adding:

“Congratulations, boxing needs a shakeup.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh reveals the vision of the new boxing league

Following the official announcement of the new boxing league, Dana White and Turki Alalshikh spoke with Ring Magazine, where a reporter asked about the vision and format of the league.

Ad

White asserted that it would follow a structure similar to the UFC, where the best fight the best to climb the rankings and claim the title. Taking a dig at other major boxing promotions, he said:

"There's zero speculation on a format. You know the format; everybody knows the format. The best fight the best, and you work your way up the rankings. Once somebody breaks into the top five, there is no question who the best five guys in the world are in each weight class. They fight it out, and once somebody holds that belt, you don't need the three letters in front of the belt. Whoever has the belt is the best in the world in that weight class. It's a very simple model.”

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.