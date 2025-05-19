"Make it happen" - Fans feel the tension, can't wait for the inevitable unification showdown between Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella

Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella have been engaged in a tense game of cat-and-mouse, and now fans are fully invested — urging the two to settle the score inside the ring.

Di Bella infamously fell to Prajanchai in a thrilling five-round battle for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June 2024. The belt has previously belonged to the Italian-Canadian striker, but he was forced to vacate it after missing weight and failng hydration months earlier.

Since that showdown, Di Bella has been relentless campaigning for a rematch, but Prajanchai has shown little interest in running it back.

Di Bella staked his claim by capturing the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title with a decision victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 this past March.

Yet, the Thai superstar remained unimpressed, publicly questioning his rival's "killer instinct, a remark that Di Bella did not take lightly.

Now, the feud has captured the imagination of fans, who are calling louder than ever for both men clash once again:

Jonathan Di Bella willing to face all comers in ONE Championship

With the influx of new talent in ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella is as hyped as anyone to see his division head into its new era.

Determined to prove he's the true standard-bearer in the division, the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion told English journalist Nick Atkin in a recent interview that he would not mind welcoming all comers:

"I'm always focused on the big names, the big fights because that's what is gonna turn me into a superstar, you know. I've been watching the [weekly] ONE Friday Fights [event series], and there are some guys that are good."

