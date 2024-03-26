“Make that happen as soon as possible” - Daniel Cormier calls for UFC to book Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier “right now”

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the lightweight title picture and called on the UFC matchmakers to book a title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Poirier is riding high at the moment as he is coming off an impressive win over surging lightweight contender Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. With the other top-ranked lightweight currently booked for fights, there have been many clamoring for the promotion to book a title fight to ensure the division continues moving on.

In a video uploaded to Cormier's YouTube channel, he made a case for the promotion to book the lightweight title fight between Makhachev and Poirier while there is a strong demand for it rather than waiting for the outcomes of other bouts to make their decision. He mentioned that it is the most logical bout to book and noted that it will generate a lot of revenue:

"This is a no-lose situation for the UFC. Islam [Makhachev] wants to fight, so I think you gotta try to make that happen as soon as possible...I love it. Book it right now. [Islam] Makhachev vs. [Dustin] Poirier. It will be a massive fight, it really will be the biggest fight that Islam Makhachev has ever had in terms of the box office."

Cormier made a compelling argument for why the UFC should award Poirier the next title shot against Makhachev, so it remains to be seen whether the promotion agrees.

Daniel Cormier heaps praise on Cael Sanderson

Daniel Cormier recently heaped praise on his former amateur wrestling rival and Olympic teammate Cael Sanderson after his college wrestling program's success at the NCAA National Wrestling Championships.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the UFC Hall of Famer brought up that Sanderson's program was dominant and mentioned that he has been successful at every level of wrestling. He said:

"[Penn State wrestling] won by a hundred points. They could've split their team in half and still been in the top three teams...This guy, Cael Sanderson, I don't know what type of deal he made with the devil but he's won everywhere. He won in college...He beat me in the national finals and we were on the Olympic team together; he won the Olympics. It's like no matter what this guy's done, they've [Penn State] won."

