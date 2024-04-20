"Make Jon Jones vs. Ngannou" - Fans thrilled as Dana White and Turki Alalshikh hint at "exciting things coming in the future"

One week after the monumental success of UFC 300, combat sports promoters Dana White and Turki Alalshikh teased a potential collaboration on social media.

The Saudi adviser posted a picture of the two icons together on X while mentioning his "respect" for White and the "exciting things coming in the future." Alalshikh did not mention where the photo was taken and the background of the picture does not give any indications.

Though nothing in the post directly mentioned the two potentially working together in the fight business, fans took the message as such and reacted to the possibility.

One fan requested that the two collaborate on making a signature heavyweight fight, commenting:

"Make Jon Jones vs. Ngannou"

White has not responded to the post nor has he given any indication that he plans to work with Alalshikh on anything involving MMA any time soon.

"Two men who changed the face of MMA and now boxing!"

"The big boys! Imagine what could happen from this meeting!"

"S*** we might actually get Khabib vs. GSP"

Dana White releases UFC 300 reflection video, addressing criticism from MMA media

Dana White was not a fan of the comments from media members regarding UFC 300 and let everyone hear about it after the event's success.

White posted a video on social media on April 20 with clips of media personnel criticizing the fight card before showing highlights and statistics proving the fight card was a major success. The UFC CEO addressed the reel to the fighters, leading into the promo by saying:

"For all the fighters that were on this card when I said it's the greatest card ever assembled in the history of combat sports, this is what the media though of you guys."

Check out the video released by Dana White below:

The video claimed several statistics and records, including Max Holloway's knockout of Justin Gaethje was the most-viewed clip on social media in the promotion's history.