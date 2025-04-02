"Make some life memories" - Liam Harrison urges young Muay Thai athletes to travel to Thailand to unleash their potential

Liam Harrison recently reflected on his journey to prominence in the striking world, acknowledging that he wouldn't be where he is today without his countless excursions to the birthplace of Muay Thai — Thailand.

The British superstar shared his insight on Instagram as he embarks on a tour across the United States, conducting clinics on "the art of eight limbs."

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger wrote:

"So many young American fighters have asked me on this tour if they think they should go spend some extended time in Thailand. [My answer is] yes."

Harrison's trips to "The Land of Smiles" have been widely documented, where he's had the privilege of training alongside the legendary Saenchai and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

For Harrison, the experience was priceless, playing a pivotal role in elevating him to the level of success he enjoys today.

He added:

"Get out there and find a gym who you gel with and get as much experience as possible, training with all the different coaches and sparring all the fighters and fight as often as you can, and just get as much experience as possible, up your game and make some life memories and crazy stories along the way."

Liam Harrison returns to action at ONE 173 on August 1

After calling it a career last year, Liam Harrison has decided to scratch his itch for competition by strapping on a pair of four-ounce gloves once again.

His much-awaited comeback from a brief retirement is set to happen on the supporting card of ONE 173, taking place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 1.

There, the British striking icon is booked to lock horns with fellow hard-hitter Soe Lin Oo of Myanmar in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai encounter.

