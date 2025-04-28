“Make it look good” - Grappling king Tye Ruotolo eager to make a statement in pivotal title defense vs Dante Leon

Simply winning just isn't enough. If Tye Ruotolo is going to win anyway, why not go all out and do it in style?

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion is set to defend his crown against challenger Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31, and he's focused on not just getting his hand raised, but giving the kind of performance that will keep people talking for weeks.

Speaking with ONE Championship, he said:

"I care about serving a great match for the community and getting it done in a good order. Make it look good."

Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon have history outside of the promotion, each scoring one win, and this trilogy fight will settle the score once and for all.

Tye Ruotolo gunning for 'pretty quick' finish of Dante Leon in world title duel: "I've got a big bag of tricks"

More than just winning, Tye Ruotolo is coming into the rematch with an aggressive mindset and a plan to finish Dante Leon in the quickest and flashiest way possible.

The 22-year-old told ONE Championship.

"Whether it's the head and arm choke or whether it's with a D'Arce or even a leg lock, I know I've got a big bag of tricks I could throw at him, and I'm planning on getting him out pretty quick."

Leon is known for his by-the-book technical precision, while Ruotolo leans more into chaos on the mats. With all the tricks he has up his sleeve, fans are sure to be in for a fight worth watching.

Tye Ruotolo is set to defend the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title from Dante Leon in the co-main event card of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II.

It takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and will be available to fight fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

