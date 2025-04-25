Tye Ruotolo gunning for 'pretty quick' finish of Dante Leon in world title duel: "I've got a big bag of tricks"

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo isn't planning for an extended battle when he defends his gold against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31.

The American ground game wizard is ready to tap into his variety of finishing maneuvers in his arsenal to come out victorious in their rubber match inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on May 2.

"Whether it's the head and arm choke or whether it's with a D'Arce or even a leg lock, I know I've got a big bag of tricks I could throw at him, and I'm planning on getting him out pretty quick," the 22-year-old told ONE Championship.

His confidence stems from years of preparation and rehearsing plenty of different grappling moves.

Tye, alongside ONE lightweight world champion and twin brother Kade Ruotolo, have effectively positioned themselves as the leading submission grappling talents with their steadfastness.

Moreover, Tye Ruotolo knows what he has to do to get the job done after avenging his defeat to Leon in their rematch via submission in September 2021.

While he expects to square off against a more evolved Leon come ONE Fight Night 31, the Atos representative is ready to do whatever it takes to leave the arena with 26 pounds of gold while extending his promotional run to 8-0.

Entertainment is always a top priority for Tye Ruotolo

One thing has been clear throughout Tye Ruotolo's magical journey in ONE Championship – his ability to put on shows.

His "big bag of tricks" has seen him tap Garry Tonon via D'Arce Choke, a triangle armbar victory over Marat Gafurov, and a textbook rear-naked choke triumph over Dagi Arslanaliev.

He plans to bring the same excitement in this world title showdown, as he told ONE Championship ahead of fight night.

"When I go in there in a jiu-jitsu match, I do my absolute best to bring some excitement to the crowd because they deserve it."

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

