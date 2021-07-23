"Makes it a little bit more exciting for Amanda" - Paige VanZant weighs in on Miesha Tate's return and what it means for the UFC women's bantamweight division

In an interview with MMA fighting, former UFC strawweight fighter Paige VanZant shared her thoughts on Miesha Tate's return to the octagon. The 27-year-old believes that Tate's return to the UFC will make things interesting at bantamweight.

"Amanda Nunes is my teammate and I would like some more competition for her. She keeps running through everybody. So, it just makes it a little bit more exciting for Amanda, honestly," said Paige VanZant.

Amanda Nunes has already cleared out most fighters in the division, including Miesha Tate. 'The Lioness' beat Miesha Tate at UFC 200 to be crowned the new 135-pound queen. Nunes is the current bantamweight and featherweight champion in the UFC.

'12 Gauge' also praised Tate for her impressive comeback performance at UFC Vegas 31.

"Miesha's amazing and she's extremely talented. I felt like she wasn't done yet when she did retire. I'm a really big fan so I was bummed out that she had retired but she's coming back, she looked stronger than ever and I feel like the division is wide open for her to take another opportunity at the belt. She's extremely talented."

Miesha Tate returned to action at UFC Vegas 31 after an almost five-year hiatus. 'Cupcake' defeated Marion Reneau in the third round of the fight via TKO. The 34-year-old was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for her impressive victory.

During the post-fight press conference, Tate expressed interest in fighting Holly Holm in a rematch.

Paige VanZant will compete at BKFC 19 against Rachael Ostovich

Paige VanZant will make her second appearance in the bare-knuckle boxing promotion BKFC on July 23. She lost her first bout against Britain Hart via unanimous decision back in February 2021.

The 27-year-old will take on Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 19. The two previously fought in the UFC. '12 Guage' emerged victorious with a submission win in the second round.

