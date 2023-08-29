“Makes it look easy” - Fans in complete awe of Demetrious Johnson’s epic Mighty Wiz Bar

You can't talk about MMA's all-time greats without mentioning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson. No other world champion, past or present, has ever heard the words "and still" more than the 37-year-old living legend.

Before starting his world title reign in ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson had a legendary one in the UFC. He set the promotion's record for most consecutive world title defenses when he defended the flyweight throne 11 straight times.

The record-setting defense was against Ray Borg, where DJ pulled off the now-famous 'Mighty Wiz Bar'. Basically, the then-UFC world champion lifted Borg into a back suplex then switched him mid-air to lock in an armbar.

ONE Championship posted a short breakdown of the ultra-complex submission move on Instagram:

"The “Mighty Wiz Bar” never gets old 🤩 What's next for the flyweight MMA champ? 👀 @mighty"

Fans are in complete awe of Johnson's skills and are expressing it in the comments section:

Comments on the Mighty Whiz Bar

@sultanbiev.k said something that will be repeated for many many years to come:

"Hé is absolutely the best flyweight ever in martial arts sport! 🔥🐐"

@tjktewkesbury gave the move a new name:

"It's the Mouse Trap!"

@diego.gonzalez_r said what we were all thinking:

"Makes it look easy tf"

Here are more comments:

More comments

@tanaka_ryu said:

"The goat for a reason"

@_jimmypop said what most MMA fans are saying:

"Still the best finish I've ever seen"

After the submission finish of Borg, Demetrious Johnson left the UFC to compete in ONE's 135-pound division. This is where met his most formidable rival yet, former ONE flyweight king Adriano Moraes. Their rivalry spanned three classic fights which Johnson ultimately won 2-1. After exchanging knockout victories with 'Mikinho' through 2021 and 2022, DJ put an end to the rivalry with a dominant unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 10.