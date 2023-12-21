"Makes you look weird" - Joe Rogan delves into conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's earlobe

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the conspiracy surrounding US President Joe Biden and his earlobes.

Rogan recently welcomed back American comedian Tim Dillion to the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The pair discussed topics such as the controversy surrounding animal fur before moving on to politics.

During the podcast, the UFC color commentator asked Dillon if he was aware of the conspiracy theory surrounding Joe Biden and his earlobes. Dillon said no, and Rogan stated that some people believe the US president has undergone a facelift in recent years.

Joe Rogan explained that older photographs of Biden show him with 'hanging' earlobes, whereas recent images of him show his earlobes are much higher up. According to the conspiracy theory, this suggests Joe Biden has undergone cosmetic work on his face.

Discussing the conspiracy on the JRE, Rogan said:

"If you look at old photos of Biden, his earlobes hang down. As he gets older, his earlobe is connected, which is impossible. Your ear doesn't change its position unless you get surgery. I think he had a facelift. 100%. By the way, that doesn't work on guys. It doesn't make you look better, it makes you look weird and makes your face shiny. It's weird."

Catch Rogan's comments here (0:05):

Joe Rogan wants Conor McGregor to have a "tune-up fight" on return

Joe Rogan recently stated that he'd like to see Conor McGregor fight somebody unranked upon his return to the octagon.

The Irishman is rumored to be facing Michael Chandler at UFC 300 in April 2024, which would mark a first return to action in nearly three years following the serious leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Whilst fans are eager to see 'Notorious' back as soon as possible and fighting the best, Rogan has instead insisted McGregor get back up to speed by facing an 'easier' opponent first. He said:

"If you were a coach and you wanted to look at this in terms of a long-term career strategy, I would want a tune up fight. 100%. I would not want him going right in there against Islam Makhachev...

Rogan added:

"You need to be active to be at the highest levels of world class mixed martial arts competition. I just don't see how you can take two years off, multiple surgeries, get on juice, get off juice, and then jump in there against the best in the world.

Catch Joe Rogan's comments here (7:40):