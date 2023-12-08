"Someone who is not even in the top 15" - Joe Rogan and Derek from MPMD dissect the importance of Conor McGregor having a tune-up fight

Conor McGregor has been inactive for nearly two and a half years after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. The former double champ appears set to return in 2024, and while Michael Chandler has been teased as his opponent after the pair coached opposing sides on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, nothing has been made official.

Joe Rogan recently revealed that he believes 'The Notorious' should have a tune-up fight against an unranked opponent before looking to re-enter the title picture. Speaking to guest Derek from More Plates More Dates on episode #2073 of his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator stated:

"If you were a coach and you wanted to look at this in terms of a long-term career strategy, I would want a tune up fight. 100%. I would not want him going right in there against Islam Makhachev...

"One of the things he said about the Dustin Poirier fight, the first one of the most recent ones, where he got knocked out, he said, 'I was inactive'. He goes, 'it caught up to me. I could feel it. I could feel it while I was in there. My timing wasn't as good.'

Rogan continued:

"You need to be active to be at the highest levels of world class mixed martial arts competition. I just don't see how you can take two years off, multiple surgeries, get on juice, get off juice, and then jump in there against the best in the world.

"Maybe he can do it, but if I was his coach and the option was available, I'd say let's get someone who's not even in the top 15. Let's get some guy who is beatable, but a good test."

Rogan added that a tune-up fight would allow McGregor to get his timing back and get comfortable in the octagon. He noted that 'The Notorious' could have a big fight six months later.

Michael Chandler shares update on potential Conor McGregor return

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor served as opposing coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The pair were expected to fight. However, 'The Notorious' has teased that his return could happen against a different opponent.

'Iron' recently shared that he does not believe that will be the case, claiming the two will clash in 2024. Speaking with TMZ Sports, the No.5-ranked lightweight stated:

"From everything that I've been hearing, first quarter of 2024 is when the fight will be happening. He can't run forever... sometime in the first quarter of 2024, we're expecting it to happen so today was not the announcement of that fight, but expect an announcement coming soon hopefully."

While nothing has been made official, Chandler remains optimistic that the bout will come to fruition. There has been speculation that McGregor's return could come at UFC 300.