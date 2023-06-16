"Makes all the sense" - Anderson Silva hopes to end MMA career on a high with a final fight in Japan

Anderson Silva is eager to conclude his MMA career on a high note by stepping back into the cage for one final fight in Japan.

After his last Octagon appearance in October 2020 ended with a TKO loss to Uriah Hall, Silva was released from the UFC and appeared to have retired from MMA, focusing on his professional boxing endeavors. However, he now has his sights set on a memorable return to his roots.

The prospect of fighting in Japan holds significant meaning for 'The Spider'. It was on the international stage in Japan where his career took flight, and he believes it's fitting to bring it to a close there as well. Reflecting on the possibility, Silva expressed:

"We're in talks with Japan for a possible last MMA fight in Japan. It makes all the sense. I started my career internationally there, so we probably want it to end there, too. Let's see if that happens." [via. GulhermeCruz/MMAFighting]

Since parting ways with the UFC in 2020, Silva has focused on his boxing endeavors. Notably, he secured victories against seasoned combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. However, his most recent foray into the boxing ring ended in a unanimous decision loss to YouTube personality Jake Paul.

Before his legendary championship reign in the UFC, Anderson Silva made a name for himself in Japan. He claimed Shooto's middleweight title in 2001 and then showcased his captivating style in the renowned PRIDE promotion.

The last time Silva fought in Japan was at the star-studded Pride FC: Shockwave 2004 event, which featured esteemed fighters like Fedor Emelianenko and Mark Hunt.

As negotiations unfold, fans eagerly anticipate whether Silva's wish for a final MMA bout in Japan will become a reality. If it does, it would be a fitting conclusion to a remarkable career and a chance for Silva to bid farewell to the sport that has brought him global acclaim.

Anderson Silva eyes Hayato Sakurai for potential Japan showdown

As Anderson Silva's hopes for a final MMA bout in Japan continue to gain momentum, the legendary fighter has revealed his potential opponent if the event comes to fruition. When asked about a specific opponent, Silva mentioned the name of Hayato Sakurai, a seasoned MMA veteran with whom he shares a history.

'The Spider' expressed his interest in facing Sakurai, stating:

"No, no. I'm just waiting, you know? Maybe Hayato Sakurai because Hayato Sakurai fought with me in Shooto, you know? And I think this is a good fight for us. We'll see."

The familiarity between Anderson Silva and Sakurai dates back more than 20 years to their encounter in 2001. At that time, Silva possessed a record of six wins and one loss, while Sakurai was an undefeated phenomenon with 18 wins and two draws. In a stunning upset, 'The Spider' emerged victorious over the previously unbeaten Shooto middleweight champion at Shooto 7.

Poll : 0 votes