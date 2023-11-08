"Makes sense why he went so hard on Ariel"- Chael Sonnen joins UFC 295 broadcast with Joe Rogan, fans decipher his fierce recent UFC defense

Chael Sonnen has faced accusations of being a company man after publicly defending the UFC in multiple verbal altercations recently. It was recently announced that the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger will be a part of the UFC 295 broadcast team, working the desk with former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith and boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas.

Joe Rogan will return to the commentary desk for the first time since UFC 292 in August, alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. Meanwhile, Megan Olivi will continue to serve as the roving reporter, and Din Thomas will serve as the cage-side expert.

Fans took to Twitter to suggest that the role could be the reason 'The American Gangster' has been defending the promotion. @ren_9 suggested his recent spat with Ariel Helwani could have been driven by Dana White, stating:

"Makes sense why he went so hard on Ariel and Francis now - boss told him to"

@MrSpifff claimed that the job was a reward for his comments:

"Finally got rewarded for shilling."

@oNUGZo shared a similar sentiment:

"Ahhh that’s why he’s licking boots, wants his gig back"

@josephlemon192 believes that Sonnen should be thanking Helwani for the job:

"ariel is such a good heel that beefing with him will get you a job"

@hotjc07 questioned if the recent altercation led to the position:

"Hmm, I wonder if the UFC brass saw the debate between Chael and Ariel and were like damn we need Chael back immediately! 🧐 lol"

@DoctorLoveKing believes that Chael Sonnen should follow Dana White as the President of the company:

"If something happens to Dana.. UFC should pick Uncle Chael to run this promotion. Just saying"

@Waligator93 accused the three-time title challenger of being a company man:

"HAHAH that's why he's licking Dana's a** all day long, trashing Francis and battling Ariel. Good on you @ChaelSonnen"

Will UFC 295 mark Chael Sonnen's return to the promotion?

While there have been suggestions that Chael Sonnen has been defending the UFC and Dana White for a job opportunity, it should be noted that his return to the promotion came at UFC 291 in July. He spent more than 16 months away from the company, last appearing on a broadcast at UFC 272 in March 2022.

His absence was due to an ongoing legal investigation after he was accused of an attack. Upon reportedly reaching a plea agreement, Sonnen was able to return to his duties as a desk analyst.