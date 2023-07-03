“Makes me thirstier than the Sahara desert” - Viral UFC star Polyana Viana flaunts killer physique in sizzling new photos

Polyana Viana, the rising star of the UFC women's strawweight division, continues to captivate fans both inside and outside the octagon. While her fighting skills have earned her recognition, it's her recent claim to fame through her anime cosplays on Instagram that has taken the internet by storm.

In her latest post, Viana proudly showcases her impressive physique, leaving fans in awe of her beauty and strength. The photos are nothing short of stunning, and it's no wonder fans couldn't contain their excitement.

One fan exclaimed:

"Makes me thirstier than the Sahara desert,"

emphasizing the irresistible allure of Viana's stunning appearance. Another fan complimented her choice of outfit, stating:

"What a beautiful romper ❤️"

while others simply couldn't contain their excitement, commenting with fire emojis and emphasizing how she was "too hot to handle."

Beyond her striking appearance, Viana has proven herself in the octagon with an impressive fight record. With 13 wins and 5 losses under her belt, she has exhibited her prowess as a fighter, achieving 5 victories through knockouts and 8 via submissions. Remarkably, 12 of her wins have come in the first round.

While Viana's fighting skills have earned her recognition in the UFC, it's her engaging presence on social media that has further catapulted her into the limelight. Her anime cosplays, in particular, have struck a chord with fans and introduced her to a wider audience, making her a popular figure both inside and outside the octagon.

As she continues to make waves with her stunning photos and impressive performances, fans eagerly anticipate her future endeavors both in and out of the octagon.

Polyana Viana set to go up against Iasmin Lucindo at UFC Vegas 78

The highly anticipated strawweight bout between Polyana Viana and Iasmin Lucindo is officially set to take place at UFC Vegas 78 on August 12. While the venue for the event is yet to be announced, fight fans can expect the action to unfold at the renowned Apex facility.

Polyana Viana is determined to extend her winning streak after making a triumphant comeback from a loss to Tabatha Ricci. Her last bout showcased her incredible power as she secured a spectacular 47-second knockout victory over Jinh Yu Frey, earning her a well-deserved Performance of the Night bonus.

On the other side of the octagon, Iasmin Lucindo is also eager to build momentum after her recent success. Following a loss in her promotional debut, Lucindo proved her resilience with a convincing unanimous decision win over Brogan Walker.

With both fighters coming off significant victories, the match promises to be an exciting and closely contested affair. As the date draws nearer, anticipation grows for UFC Vegas 78, where Polyana Viana and Iasmin Lucindo will vie for supremacy in the competitive strawweight division.

Poll : 0 votes