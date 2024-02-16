"Making MMA media great again" - Nina-Marie Daniele interviewing Alexander Volkanovski in an old woman avatar has fans in splits

UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele continues to resonate with the MMA fanbase.

In the latest video from the popular interviewer, Daniele — commonly referred to as 'Nina Drama' — sat down with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 298. However, she dressed up as an old woman while talking to Volkanovski, an homage to his viral 'old man' commercial.

Promoting the YouTube post on her other social media accounts, Daniele called the video an interview between 'two old friends.'

Expand Tweet

Daniele received an overwhelming sum of positive comments, complimenting her on her work. One commenter praised the influencer for 'making MMA media great again,' referencing the media star's favorite phrase.

Fan complimenting Nina-Marie Daniele for her interview with Alexander Volkanovski [via Nina Drama on YouTube]

Fans also praised Daniele for keeping a positive energy throughout each video, resulting in most fighters showing their best side to viewers.

Other comments read:

"Nina is the best thing to happen to MMA media/journalism and it's not even close"

"Nina, you need a belt, a championship belt. You're an MMA journalism champion. It was an absolute joy to watch as always, thank you."

"Nina does not miss, man. She has the best enthusiasm out of all the media coverage for the UFC. Definitely one of my all-time favorite journalists ever. Keep killing it!"

"She's kinda crazy in a positive way and I like it"

"The girl is the hardest working journalist in MMA"

View more fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele's recent YouTube video below:

Fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele's interview with Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 298 [via Nina Drama on YouTube]

Watch the full interview between 'old' Nina-Marie Daniele and Alexander Volkanovski below:

Nina-Marie Daniele says she is 'not a journalist' while praising Karyn Bryant

Despite numerous compliments from MMA fans, Nina-Marie Daniele has always been quick to re-state that her profession is separate from journalism.

Most recently, Daniele responded to ESPN reporter Karyn Bryant's post on X/Twitter, praising the UFC anchor as a 'pioneer' while labeling herself as a content creator.

Expand Tweet

Bryant's post was in response to a fan praising her for her interviews while criticizing Daniele's. Regardless, the influencer took the opportunity to recognize Bryant's success while reminding fans of her position in the industry.