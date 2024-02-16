"I’m not a “young kid”, I’m 35" - Nina-Marie Daniele and Karyn Bryant go back-and-forth on X over "gimmicky" MMA media debate

Nina-Marie Daniele and Karyn Bryant recently exchanged some words on social media over the long-running debate over what constitutes "gimmicky" content in MMA media.

Bryant is a veteran television personality who has made her mark as an actress and host over a career spanning over three decades. She also notably co-hosts the UFC's pre and post-event shows for ESPN. Meanwhile, Daniele recently shot to stardom as a social media influencer who went viral online for her offbeat and one-of-a-kind fighter interviews.

While Daniele's work has plenty of admirers, including UFC CEO Dana White, she's often criticized for taking the seriousness out of mixed martial arts and focusing more on engagement farming online.

In a recent X post, a fan praised Bryant for not following in the footsteps of contemporary MMA content creators and focusing on serious reporting instead of "gimmicky BS" that the UFC allowed. She responded to the post with her own message and wrote:

"Thanks for the kind words. I'll admit to being bummed that my interviews don't always get the big view counts like some other people... But I'm going to keep doing them my way anyway! (And I'm also about to share a few in the following tweets!)"

Considering that the X user also posted Daniele's picture from her Alexander Volkanovski interview, the popular influencer responded by sharing Bryant's post with her own message. She gave the ESPN host her flowers and wrote:

"Karyn Bryant is a pioneer, especially in the MMA world. I am a content creator, not a journalist or a reporter... ALSO, I’m not a “young kid” I’m 35. I was doing a live broadcast for Power Slap with streamers who are old enough to be my kids lol... Nothing but Respect for @KarynBryant."

Nina-Marie Daniele sounds off on MMA influencers for spiteful content

Nina-Marie Daniele recently went off on the influencers working within the mixed martial arts space and slammed such creators for posting malicious content about the fighters to get views.

Daniele took to X to express her dismay and pointed out that such actions could harm the influencers' relationship with MMA promotions. She wrote:

"The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters and mean memes of fighters and the organizations. And wonder why no one wants to work with you... You can call me corny or cringe but you won’t catch me making mean-spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy and it shows."

