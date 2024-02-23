“Malykhin sleep time” – Anatoly Malykhin bares how long he plans to keep on fighting before considering retirement

ONE light-heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is looking to make history at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1. In ONE Championship's historic debut in the Middle East, the heavy-handed Russian will look to become the first fighter to simultaneously hold world titles in three weight classes in MMA history.

On paper, the odds are looking to be on Anatoly Malykhin's side. He is set to face the man he already beat for one of his belts, ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder.

In December 2022, Malykhin handily knocked out the previously undefeated De Ridder to win the ONE light-heavyweight MMA world title. Momentum is on the Russian's side leading up to challenging De Ridder's 205-pound throne.

If and when 'Sladkiy' does beat 'The Dutch Knight' for a third belt, he'll be one of one in the annals of ONE Championship history. At that point, there's not a lot he can do to further cement his iconic status. He can pretty much call it quits then.

Speaking to The South China Morning Post, Anatoly Malykhin revealed how much longer he wants to keep fighting in MMA:

“[I want to do this for another] four years, four more years. After that is Malykhin sleep time.”

Watch the full interview here:

Anatoly Malykhin cites family as main inspiration for winning third world title

Further into the interview, Anatoly Malykhin spoke about his motivations every time he laces up the gloves and risks his life inside the Circle. Much like any great world champion, 'Sladkiy' credits his family as his main reason for striving for three world titles.

Malykhin said:

“It's a really important goal for me because three belts, it means the first belt should be on the belly of my wife, the second belt should be on the belly of my mother, and the third belt should be on the belly of my grandmother.”

Catch Malykhin attempt the unthinkable at ONE 166: Qatar, airing live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.