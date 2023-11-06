“Mama’s about to get a car” – Tye Ruotolo says ONE is ‘changing his life’ after receiving another performance bonus

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Tye Ruotolo claimed the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title last week and got another performance bonus along the way. He is looking forward to once again putting the reward into good use.

The 20-year-old Atos standout took his place in ONE’s roster of world champions by defeating Magomed Abdulkadirov in their clash for the inaugural welterweight grappling gold by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

Tye Ruotolo was dominant throughout the 10-minute clash, presenting Magomed Abdulkadirov with varying looks that kept the Russian constantly guessing and on the defensive.

The American fighter tried to go for a finish late in the contest but was not able to complete it. Just the same, his dominance early on was enough to swing the win his way, as well as a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri SItyodtong.

In the in-ring interview following his title-clinching victory, Tye Ruotolo could not hide his excitement for the lucrative bonus he received, sharing that he intends to use it to buy his mother a car, among other things.

He said:

“You’re making me rich, Chatri! Thank you so much! The gym is done, now mama’s about to get a car. Thank you so much, unreal! You’re changing our lives.”

The bonus was the fourth for Ruotolo in five fights in ONE. The three previous rewards he received were channeled to financing the construction of their training facility in Costa Rica.

With the victory at ONE Fight Night 16, Tye Ruotolo equaled the feat achieved by his twin brother Kade, who is the lightweight submission grappling king in the promotion.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.