Tye Ruotolo on why he prefers a simple island life in Costa Rica: “I don’t need any of that excess stuff”

When he’s not entertaining fight fans on martial arts’ biggest stage, Tye Ruotolo prefers the quiet and laid-back life in Costa Rica.

On Friday night, Ruotolo will return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the opportunity to make history by becoming ONE Championship’s inaugural welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Hoping to play spoiler inside the iconic venue will be Dagestani wrestler, Magomed Abdulkadirov. The BJJ black belt will be making his promotional debut in the evening’s co-main event.

Before stepping back under the spotlight, Ruotolo shared some insight into why he loves to stay and train in Costa Rica. He told ONE Championship:

“I can't say I'm a freaking saint, you know. I've obviously been guilty of buying things I don't need. But what I realize is that when I go to places like that, I don't want any of that stuff. You know what I mean? Like, I go there.

“The water is warmer than Hawaii. You know, I go there, I go swimming like a Jacuzzi. But when I'm there, I just want to spearfish, surf, and train like I don't need any of that excess stuff."

Ruotolo added:

“You know, what's the saying is that you buy things that you don't need to impress people that you don't like, right? When I'm over there, all I want to do is do the things that I love with the people that I love, you know?

“So I think that's why we've always gravitated to that place. You know, it's just I love to surf. I love to be in the water. I love to be at the beach and I love the animals that have everything. I love there, you know. And you know, so that's just all. Yeah."

Will Tye Ruotolo capture his first ONE world title and join his brother, Kade Ruotolo atop the submission grappling mountain? There’s only one way to find out.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.