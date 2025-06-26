"Man that is harder than you think" - Renato Moicano humbled by F1 challenge at Grand Prix Plaza ahead of UFC 317 fight

Renato Moicano is taking the experience of International Fight Week as he was recently left humbled by an F1 challenge at Grand Prix Plaza ahead of UFC 317. Moicano highlighted how challenging the task was and credited those in F1 who make it look easy.

Moicano is in the final days of preparation for his bout against Beneil Dariush, which takes place on the main card portion of UFC 317 this Saturday. The Brazilian took a break from his fight preparation and visited the Grand Prix Plaza, where he took part in a unique challenge with his head coach, Marcos Da Matta.

In the latest episode of 'UFC 317 Embedded: Vlog Series', Moicano and Da Matta took part in a challenge that saw each attempt to change the tire of an F1 vehicle in the quickest time. The former lightweight title challenger got to check out the displays on-site before taking part in the challenge.

Moicano admitted that it was far from easy and mentioned how impressive it was that F1 crew members can change a tire in less than two seconds:

"I've never been to a place like [Grand Prix Plaza]... We saw the first Ferraris... And then I tried to change some tires... Man, that's harder than you think because these guys, they can change [the tires] in 1.8 seconds. I'm terrible."

Check out the full episode featuring Renato Moicano's comments below (0:09):

Renato Moicano shares hilarious reaction after losing race to his head coach

Renato Moicano also shared his hilarious reaction after losing a race to his head coach at the Grand Prix Plaza.

Moicano and his head coach, Marcos Da Matta, took their driving skills to the test on the track and competed in a kart race that saw Da Matta best his pupil. The former lightweight title challenger mentioned that the reason he lost was because his coach was much smaller, while he is a lot bigger and muscular, which resulted in a slow kart:

"You know why [Da Matta] is better? Because he's smaller, so that means that he can go faster. When a guy is very tall and muscular like me, a real athlete, a real specimen, you know sometimes you go a little bit slow. But, it is what it is." [1:06]

Check out the UFC's post showing Renato Moicano being awarded a jacket for 50 clean tests ahead of UFC 317 below:

