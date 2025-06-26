  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Renato Moicano
  • "Man that is harder than you think" - Renato Moicano humbled by F1 challenge at Grand Prix Plaza ahead of UFC 317 fight

"Man that is harder than you think" - Renato Moicano humbled by F1 challenge at Grand Prix Plaza ahead of UFC 317 fight

By Giancarlo Aulino
Published Jun 26, 2025 21:04 GMT
Renato Moicano [Right] opens up about F1 challenge humbling him [Left] [Image courtesy: Getty Images, and UFC on YouTube]
Renato Moicano [Right] opens up about F1 challenge humbling him [Left] [Images courtesy: Getty Images, and UFC on YouTube]

Renato Moicano is taking the experience of International Fight Week as he was recently left humbled by an F1 challenge at Grand Prix Plaza ahead of UFC 317. Moicano highlighted how challenging the task was and credited those in F1 who make it look easy.

Moicano is in the final days of preparation for his bout against Beneil Dariush, which takes place on the main card portion of UFC 317 this Saturday. The Brazilian took a break from his fight preparation and visited the Grand Prix Plaza, where he took part in a unique challenge with his head coach, Marcos Da Matta.

In the latest episode of 'UFC 317 Embedded: Vlog Series', Moicano and Da Matta took part in a challenge that saw each attempt to change the tire of an F1 vehicle in the quickest time. The former lightweight title challenger got to check out the displays on-site before taking part in the challenge.

also-read-trending Trending

Moicano admitted that it was far from easy and mentioned how impressive it was that F1 crew members can change a tire in less than two seconds:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I've never been to a place like [Grand Prix Plaza]... We saw the first Ferraris... And then I tried to change some tires... Man, that's harder than you think because these guys, they can change [the tires] in 1.8 seconds. I'm terrible."

Check out the full episode featuring Renato Moicano's comments below (0:09):

youtube-cover

Renato Moicano shares hilarious reaction after losing race to his head coach

Renato Moicano also shared his hilarious reaction after losing a race to his head coach at the Grand Prix Plaza.

Moicano and his head coach, Marcos Da Matta, took their driving skills to the test on the track and competed in a kart race that saw Da Matta best his pupil. The former lightweight title challenger mentioned that the reason he lost was because his coach was much smaller, while he is a lot bigger and muscular, which resulted in a slow kart:

"You know why [Da Matta] is better? Because he's smaller, so that means that he can go faster. When a guy is very tall and muscular like me, a real athlete, a real specimen, you know sometimes you go a little bit slow. But, it is what it is." [1:06]

Check out the UFC's post showing Renato Moicano being awarded a jacket for 50 clean tests ahead of UFC 317 below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications