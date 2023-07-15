"Man, I f**ing quit" - When Eminem told Mike Tyson how a 14-year-old 'kicked the s**' out of him in sparring

Rap icon Eminem is no stranger to the squared circle and has spent over 13 years refining his skills as a boxing enthusiast. The multi-time Grammy-winning artist was once interviewed by boxing legend Mike Tyson and narrated a hilarious story about one of his sparring sessions with a 14-year-old boxer.

Widely considered among the greatest rappers of all time, Eminem has enthralled his fans for over three decades. While music and songwriting come naturally to the highly accomplished artist, he admits that boxing is particularly challenging for him.

The rap legend once sat down with Tyson on the Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson podcast and discussed the sport of boxing. During their conversation, Eminem told the iconic pugilist about when he got dominated by a 14-year-old boy in sparring. He said:

"Boxing is hard, man. It's hard. Like, I've been boxing for 13 years, just sparring. Just messing around. I messed around with Emanuel Steward. He's bringing his boxers every week. One day, he brings his boxer from Kronk, and when I came out, the dude had his headgear on."

The rapper continued:

"He kicked the sh*t out of me. F**ked me up. We go three rounds, I don't think I got one hit in. After three rounds, he takes off his f**king headgear, and I said, 'Man, how old are you.' He said,'14!' I said, 'I f**king quit, man.'"

