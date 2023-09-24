"Man’s got a whole other eye lid now" - MMA world horrified at Johnny Eblen's nasty eye cut suffered against Fabian Edwards at Bellator 299

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen was on the receiving end of a gruesome injury at Bellator 299, which took place on September 23 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Eblen locked horns against Leon Edwards' brother Fabian Edwards at Bellator 299. 'The Human Cheat Code' successfully defended his middleweight throne by scoring an impressive knockout victory in the third round.

But in the process, Eblen also suffered a nasty cut above his right eye. The injury evoked reactions from various MMA fans and fighters on the internet.

UFC star Dustin Poirier uploaded a picture of Eblen's injury and shared his thoughts on it.

"Champ said it's just a scratch."

Viewer discretion is advised for the picture below:

MMA fans took to the comments section to react to the gruesome cut.

"Man's got a whole other eye lid now."

"Probably one of the nastiest cuts I've ever seen in my life."

"Damn you can see his vein that's insane."

With the impressive victory, Johnny Eblen extended his undefeated MMA record to 14-0 on September 23.

The drama did not end with the Bellator 299 main event. After the fight, Eblen got into a verbal altercation with Fabian's brother and the current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards inside the cage.

