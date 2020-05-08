Manager Audie Attar claims Conor McGregor wants to fight in July

Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is willing to return to the Octagon this summer but only after ensuring it’s safe to compete during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McGregor is keen to return to action in a couple of months

According to McGregor's manager and owner of Paradigm Sports Management, Audie Attar, the former is keen to lock in on a date in July for his return and is curious to see how things turn out after the much-awaited UFC 249 pay-per-view goes down in Jacksonville, Florida. Speaking to ESPN, Attar said that McGregor is keeping a close eye on UFC 249 in terms of the health and safety of the athletes and staff.

“Conor is very curious to see whether the health and safety of the athletes and staff are ensured. He wants to make sure everyone is taken care of properly.”

The UFC will hold three consecutive cards in a week's time to make up for the canceled events in the months of March and April. After UFC 249 on May 9, the promotion will hold two more events on May 13 and 16 respectively. The promotion has implemented several safety measures which include the exclusion of fans by holding the fights behind closed doors and testing fighters as well as staff for COVID-19.

McGregor's last fight was in January, where he destroyed Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds of the pair's main event encounter at UFC 246. The Irishman vowed to remain active in 2020 and it will be interesting to see who McGregor faces next inside the Octagon in his quest to reclaim the lightweight title, or maybe embark on the quest for a third title in the welterweight division.