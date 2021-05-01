Kamaru Usman's manager claims The Nigerian Nightmare wants to fight at UFC 263; reveals his next desired title challenger

Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that the reigning UFC welterweight champion is willing to make his return to the octagon on June 12th. Fresh off his second win over Jorge Masvidal, The Nigerian Nightmare is willing to defend his title at UFC 263 once again.

During his recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Abdelaziz said that Kamaru Usman wants to face a high-ranking fighter who is currently undefeated in the welterweight division and does not have a fight booked.

Kamaru Usman and his team have seemingly thrown Michael Chiesa's name into the hat, and the reigning UFC welterweight champion is willing to face the #7 ranked welterweight. Here's what Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz said:

"He said, June 12th, let's throw Michael Chiesa. He asked me who has the longest winning streak in the division, top five or six? I said, Chiesa. He said June 12th. I told the UFC, listen to me, Kamaru can fight three times more this year. You know, Lorenzo Fertitta and Dana White told me something a little bit ago. I said the only way to stay relevant, Kamaru is the guy."

Abdelaziz continued to shoot down the prospect of Colby Covington potentially getting ahead of Chiesa in the queue to face Usman. The King of Chaos is currently next in line for a shot at Usman's title; however, the reigning champion's manager doesn't seem pleased with the idea of a matchup against Covington.

While suggesting that Michael Chiesa deserves the opportunity to face Usman, Abdelaziz maintained that The Nigerian Nightmare would beat Chiesa "ten out of ten times" from a stylistic viewpoint.

Abdelaziz later insisted that he's simply talking about potential scenarios regarding Usman's next title defense and that there's nothing set in stone at the moment.

"Why Colby? Why are we gonna put Colby in the spot? Why not Michael Chiesa right? And Michael Chiesa, he can't take Kamaru down, he can't lay and pray on him," Abdelaziz said. "Stylistically, it's a good fight. You know, I think Kamaru, ten times out ten will beat him. I love Michael Chiesa but why I will not give him an opportunity, right? But, I'm not the promoter, I'm not Dana White but I'm talking about scenarios."

Kamaru Usman is fresh off a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

At the recent UFC 261 pay-per-view, Kamaru Usman finished Jorge Masvidal via second-round TKO and beat Gamebred for the second time in the UFC. The reigning UFC welterweight champion could face Colby Covington next, but it remains to be seen if a fight against Michael Chiesa materializes.