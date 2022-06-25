Manager gives update on PFL rematch after Anthony Pettis loses to Steven Ray in incredible submission

Steven Ray scored the biggest win of his career at the 2022 PFL 5 last Friday when he submitted Anthony Pettis via a modified 'twister'. Following the win, Pettis' manager Malki Kawa shared on Twitter that the pair will clash in a rematch just six weeks on from their first bout. Here's what Kawa wrote:

"We get to run this back in 6 weeks @Showtimepettis"

It only took two rounds for Ray to dispatch the former UFC champion in their lightweight contest at the 2022 PFL 5.

Watch Steven Ray submit Anthony Pettis below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Stevie Ray finished Anthony Pettis with a Submission of the Year candidate at #2022PFL5 , setting up an immediate rematch in the opening round of the playoffs. 🤯 @PFLMMA | Full story: bit.ly/3xVLorx Stevie Ray finished Anthony Pettis with a Submission of the Year candidate at #2022PFL5, setting up an immediate rematch in the opening round of the playoffs. 🤯🎥 @PFLMMA | Full story: bit.ly/3xVLorx https://t.co/MnouQRX4uL

Pettis had a strong start to the bout, which saw him throw some decent strikes in the opening minutes. 'Showtime' also did a solid job of defending the takedown attempts, but Ray found his groove towards the end of the round.

Pettis managed to land some significant strikes in the second round and also attempted a takedown, which was reversed by his opponent to set up the submission.

Jon Jones appears at 2022 PFL 5 as cornerman for Maurice Greene

Jon Jones was at the 2022 PFL 5 event at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to corner his teammate Maurice Greene. 'The Crochet Boss' is a former UFC fighter who was making his PFL debut against Denis Goltsov on Friday.

Jones was seen giving advice to his teammate between rounds in a video shared by MMA Junkie.

Watch the video clip below:

Greene went to battle against Goltsov in a three-round contest but lost via unanimous decision. However, the 35-year-old will be competing in one more fight in the Regular Season. This means that he still has the opportunity to make it to the tournament.

Prior to his recent loss, Greene competed at CES MMA once where he scored a first-round TKO of Danyelle Williams in May.

'The Crochet Boss' is currently 1-3 in his last four bouts. He parted ways with the UFC after suffering back-to-back defeats through 2020-21. His last bout under the UFC banner was against Marcos Rogerio de Lima which saw him lose a unanimous decision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far