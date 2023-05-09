Manny Pacquiao covers boxer’s medical expenses who recently collapsed in the ring after fight 

Boxing legend and member of UNA party in the Phillipines, Manny Pacquiao, is reportedly covering the medical expenses of Kenneth Egano, who collapsed after an eight-round bout at Pacquiao's boxing event 'Blow by Blow'.

'Blow by Blow' is a boxing television show that features up-and-coming boxers fighting at small events and gyms. The show is produced by Pacquiao's MP productions and airs every week in the Phillipines. Egano is an up and coming Filipino boxer who is currently in a coma, following his eight-round boxing match with Jason Facularin.

Ryan Songalia @ryansongalia Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano (7-1, 3KOs) is reportedly in a coma after collapsing in the ring following his 8-round unanimous decision win over Jason Facularin last night in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. Leaked photos show the 22-year-old from GenSan intubated in the hospital Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano (7-1, 3KOs) is reportedly in a coma after collapsing in the ring following his 8-round unanimous decision win over Jason Facularin last night in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. Leaked photos show the 22-year-old from GenSan intubated in the hospital https://t.co/YCzfOcNHnU

Kenneth Egano won his bout, however, while the winner was being announced, the young Filipino fighter was already being rushed to the hospital. According to various reports, Manny Pacquiao has taken it upon himself to cover the young boxer's medical bills.

After his win last Saturday, he collapsed.

Pacquiao said, “there is nothing more precious than human life,”



#ThankYouPacquiao Manny Pacquiao promised to shoulder the medical needs of boxer Kenneth Egano, who is now in a coma at a hospital in Cavite.After his win last Saturday, he collapsed.Pacquiao said, “there is nothing more precious than human life,” Manny Pacquiao promised to shoulder the medical needs of boxer Kenneth Egano, who is now in a coma at a hospital in Cavite.After his win last Saturday, he collapsed.Pacquiao said, “there is nothing more precious than human life,”#PrayersForEgano#ThankYouPacquiao https://t.co/el1cv22ulE

Apart from boxing, Pacquiao had a career as a basketball player, has an active political career, is a musician who has released more than a couple of records, and a television producer. He is one of the most celebrated and influential people in the Phillipines and one of the most influential boxers in the world of modern combat sports.

Manny Pacquiao loses civil lawsuit case to Paradigm Sport; ordered to pay $5.1 million to the sports promotion

Paradigm Sports, which represents Conor McGregor, has won the law-suit against Pacquiao after a long court-battle which lasted around two years. In June of 2021, Paradigm Sports filed a lawsuit against 'PacMan' over a breach of contract.

Pacquiao was supposed to fight Mikey Garcia in a fight promoted by the aforementioned sports promotion. Allegedly, Pacquiao's long-time adviser Sean Gibbons and business associate Winchell Campos intefered in the negotiations resulting in the fight falling out.

Manny Pacquiao [Left] Paradigm Sports CEO and owner Audie Attar [Right] [Image courtesy: @mmaturktr (Twitter)]

The law-suit by Paradigm Sports was filed after they learned that Pacquiao signed with Al Haymon's promotion Premier Boxing Champions, and was being booked to fight Errol Spence.

A representative of ANC 24/7 said the following about the verdict:

"The verdict has been handed down in Paradigm Sports Management's civil lawsuit against Manny Pacquiao. And after four weeks of jury trials that included testimonies from both Pacquiao and Paradigm CEO and owner Audie Attar, the jury has ruled in favor of Paradigm. In Paradigm's claim that Pacquiao breached their contract, a jury of 12 people voted 9-3 in favor of the California-based sports management firm."

Apart from $5.1 million dollar owed to Paradigm Sports, 'PacMan' allegedly has to pay $2 million in legal attorney fees. All in all, Manny Pacquiao stands to pay over $8 million after losing the law-suit to the California-based Sports Management company.

