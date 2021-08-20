How many losses does Manny Pacquiao have on his record?

Filipino boxing phenom Manny Pacquiao is set to step inside the squared circle on August 21. The veteran will face 35-year-old Cuban fighter Yordenis Ugas, the incumbent WBA (Super) welterweight titleholder.

Ahead of his long-awaited return, let's glance at the seven losses the boxing ace bears on his remarkable 62-7 professional boxing record.

Manny Pacquiao's losses

Manny Pacquiao's first defeat since turning professional came against fellow Filipino boxer Rustico Torrecampo in 1996. The 17-year-old had only 11 pro-bouts under his belt. Pacquiao was caught with a perfectly timed hook to the body in the third round. The Kibawe native went crashing down to the canvas and was no longer undefeated in his career.

"When he went down, I knew he wouldn't get up. The referee could've counted to 100 and he wouldn't have been able to recover," said Rustico Torrecampo.

His first loss gave 'Pacman' the impetus to embark on a 15-fight win streak, including 13 stoppages. He encountered his second loss against Thai boxer Medgoen Singsurat in 1999. The victory earned Singsurat the Lineal Flyweight Championship and Pacquiao suffered another blemish on his almost perfect record.

After putting together 13 wins and two draws, Manny Pacquiao faced Mexican fighter Eric Morales in 2005. A four-division world titleholder, Morales fought Pacquiao at super-featherweight. 'El Terrible' was awarded the unanimous decision by the judges after 12 rounds of back-and-forth action.

Manny Pacquiao then avenged his loss in a rematch. Pacman obliterated the Mexican via TKO. Subsequently, they met in a trilogy bout, and once again, Pacquiao secured victory via knockout.

The boxing legend suffered his fourth and fifth losses consecutively in 2012. First, he lost his WBO welterweight throne to Timothy Bradley via split decision, and then, six months later, he was defeated by Mexican native Juan Manuel Marquez via knockout.

In what was dubbed the biggest fight of the 21st century, Manny Pacquiao clashed with Floyd Mayweather Jr. After 12 rounds of an intense showcase of skillset from both gladiators, 'Money' was given a unanimous decision win owing to his superior striking accuracy.

Manny Pacquiao was most recently bested by Australian welterweight Jeff Horn in 2019. Their bout went the distance, and Horn seized the WBO welterweight title via unanimous decision. Subsequently, Pacquiao lined up three consecutive wins and is now primed to face Yordenis Ugas next.

