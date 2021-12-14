Manny Pacquiao offers to be a guest on Joe Rogan's popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience

Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao has offered to appear as a guest on popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

The Filipino icon hopped on social media to tell Rogan he'd "love" to come on as a guest after hearing the podcaster's conversation with his training partner George Kambosos Jr. On Twitter, Pacquiao wrote:

"Hey [Joe Rogan], thanks for the kind words. I'd love to come on your podcast soon to chat about leadership -- inside the ring and out."

Pacquiao has recently announced his retirement from the sport after falling short against Yordenis Ugás in August. After closing the book on his historic career, the 42-year-old is currently running for president in his home country of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Kambosos recently staged a monumental upset over previously-unbeaten rising star Teofimo Lopez. The 28-year-old edged Lopez via split decision (115-11, 115-113, 113-114) to become the IBF, WBO, WBA, and The Ring lightweight world champion.

George Kambosos tells Joe Rogan what he learned from Manny Pacquiao

During Joe Rogan's conversation with George Kambosos, the UFC commentator asked the Australian champion how he got into Manny Pacquiao's camp. Kambosos then told the story of how he was approached by Freddie Roach to help 'Pac-Man' prepare for a fight against his countryman Jeff Horn

Kambosos said he didn't hesitate to grab "the opportunity of a lifetime," even though that meant he would have to go against his fellow Aussie.

'Ferocious' also gave credit to Pacquiao for his stunning upset win over Teofimo Lopez in November. According to Kambosos, the techniques he utilized against Lopez were among the tricks he learned from sparring with the boxing icon for 250 rounds and three title campaigns. He said:

"The power that he possesses, it's not a thumping power, but it's that explosive speed. That explosive power, the footwork he gets in position. All of a sudden he's landed three, four, five shots and then he's angled out – much like I did in my fight against Lopez. A lot of that sparring paid off and it did shape me."

Check out Joe Rogan's full interview with George Kambosos,right here:

Edited by David Andrew