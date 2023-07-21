Manny Pacquiao vs. Buakaw: Rounds, weight, rules, and everything you need to know

Manny Pacquiao and Muay Thai legend Buakaw are set to do battle in a boxing superfight in January 2024. The bout will take place in Thailand.

Both men are well past the prime of their careers, and with superfights becoming more and more common, it seems that the pair jumped at the chance to compete and earn a handsome paycheck.

Pacquiao vs. Buakaw is set to take place under a boxing ruleset, and the fight is scheduled for six three-minute rounds. Furthermore, there will be a two-minute break in between rounds.

According to combat sports writer and Muay Thai fanatic @JamesGoyder, Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw will compete at 70 kilograms (155 pounds). He also stated that Buakaw would be receiving a greater paycheck than usual, while 'PacMan' would be receiving less than normal.

Goyder took to Twitter and wrote:

"Pacquiao and Buakaw will fight for six rounds of three minutes each with a two minute break between rounds. Weight is 70kgs"

"10 million baht is approx 300,000 USD. Buakaw normally gets around 3mn per fight, Pacquiao used to get a lot more"

See the tweets below:

James Goyder @JamesGoyder Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw will fight for six rounds of three minutes each with a two minute break between rounds. Weight is 70kgs.

James Goyder @JamesGoyder 10 million baht is approx 300,000 USD. Buakaw normally gets around 3mn per fight, Pacquiao used to get a lot more.

Manny Pacquiao lands in Thailand to promote upcoming superfight with Buakaw

Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw are set to face off in a boxing superfight in Thailand early next year. Ahead of their epic clash, 'PacMan' arrived in Thailand to promote the bout.

Pacquiao had not been to Thailand since 1999, when he faced off against Medgoen Singsurat, who defeated 'PacMan' via TKO in Round 3. Pacquiao will no doubt hope that a repeat result does not occur against Buakaw.

Following his arrival in Thailand, Pacquiao took to Instagram and said:

"Good to be back in Thailand after 18 years."

See the post below: