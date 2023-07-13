Superfights to expect in 2024: Who are Jake Paul, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou most likely to fight next year?

Jake Paul, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have taken the world of combat sports by storm for different reasons. In the sphere of influencer boxing, there's no name with more appeal than 'The Problem Child'. Despite his recent loss to Tommy Fury, Jake Paul is still able to draw the attention of high-level fighters.

He's currently scheduled to face Nate Diaz in a boxing match on August 5, but what of his possible matchups next year in 2024? While there's nothing yet concrete and much of what his move next year could be remains speculation at best. However, there is one matchup that Jake Paul could potentially find himself in.

According to TheSportsDaily.com, traders determined the odds for certain bouts happening in 2024, with the possibility of Jake Paul facing KSI in a blockbuster matchup before the British boxer goes on to face Tommy Fury. The odds of this fight taking place are at -138.

Jake Paul listed his potential opponents after Nate Diaz on August 5th:



- Tommy Fury rematch

- KSI

- Tommy Fury rematch
- KSI
- Conor McGregor

Meanwhile, in the world of heavyweight boxing, Tyson Fury has become a hot commodity. He is booked to box former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou under exhibition rules. But who he might face in 2024 remains unknown, but the odds for his potential foes next year are plentiful.

Namely, the odds of him locking horns with Oleksandr Usyk are at +300, while the odds of him clashing with Anthony Joshua are at +400. 'The Gypsy King' is notoriously difficult to negotiate with and always keeps his options open, so there is also the potential that he might box Zhilei Zhang, with odds at +250.

Fury's current opponent, Francis Ngannou, has secured what is arguably the most lucrative matchup possible in professional heavyweight boxing. This, however, doesn't mean that he won't be seeking other matchups after he faces Fury in October.

The Octagon Obsessed @octagonobsessed



Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury or Francis Ngannou vs Deontay Wilder? Which fight would you rather see?Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury or Francis Ngannou vs Deontay Wilder? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Which fight would you rather see?Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury or Francis Ngannou vs Deontay Wilder? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/KKuihnzB6y

One of the opponents he expressed interest in fighting prior to the Tyson Fury bout announcement was Anthony Joshua. The fight never came to fruition, and led Dana White to infamously dismiss 'The Predator's' prospects in boxing. However, traders estimate the odds of an Ngannou vs. Joshua clash in 2024 at +1400.

The other opponent he sought was power-punching heavyweight Deontay Wilder, who recently appeared in the PFL. The odds for a possible 2024 clash between the two also sit at +1400. While, an equally exciting but far more unlikely fight with Oleksandr Usyk, who has never spoken of him, has odds at +4000.

