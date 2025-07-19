  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios: Live round-by-round updates

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 19, 2025 07:31 GMT
pac
Manny Pacquiao (left) vs. Mario Barrios (right) takes place on July 19 [Image Courtesy: @premierboxing via X/Twitter]

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming welterweight title fight set for July 19. The matchup is scheduled for 12 rounds and has drawn a tremendous amount of attention for various reasons.

Ad

Pacquiao, one of the greatest boxers of all time, is playing an all too familiar role: an aging fighter who just can't stick to retirement. With a record of 62-8-2, 39 knockouts/TKOs, and the mythical status of an 8-division world champion, Pacquiao is the envy of many boxers, but he is still 46 years old.

He hasn't competed professionally since a 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugás, and has only fought twice, in exhibition bouts, since his retirement. Meanwhile, Barrios enters the ring 16 years Pacquiao's junior. He holds the WBC welterweight title they'll be competing for, and is 29-2-1, with 18 stoppages.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

So, despite Pacquiao's legend, he isn't expected to win. Not at 46 years old, and this is reflected by the betting odds, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing Barrios as a -275 favorite, while Pacquiao himself is a +210 underdog. The card starts at 5:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight is estimated to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. start time.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight title fight.

Ad
Ad

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications