Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios: Live round-by-round updates

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming welterweight title fight set for July 19. The matchup is scheduled for 12 rounds and has drawn a tremendous amount of attention for various reasons.Pacquiao, one of the greatest boxers of all time, is playing an all too familiar role: an aging fighter who just can't stick to retirement. With a record of 62-8-2, 39 knockouts/TKOs, and the mythical status of an 8-division world champion, Pacquiao is the envy of many boxers, but he is still 46 years old.He hasn't competed professionally since a 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugás, and has only fought twice, in exhibition bouts, since his retirement. Meanwhile, Barrios enters the ring 16 years Pacquiao's junior. He holds the WBC welterweight title they'll be competing for, and is 29-2-1, with 18 stoppages.So, despite Pacquiao's legend, he isn't expected to win. Not at 46 years old, and this is reflected by the betting odds, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing Barrios as a -275 favorite, while Pacquiao himself is a +210 underdog. The card starts at 5:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).However, the Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight is estimated to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. start time.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming welterweight title fight.Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario BarriosRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: