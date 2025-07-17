Manny Pacquiao walkout songs: What are the songs the legendary boxer has walked out to?

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set to end his retirement to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. The two will feature in the main event of PBC's pay-per-view card on Prime Video on Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao's last professional boxing outing took place in August 2021 when he replaced Errol Spence Jr. to challenge Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title. The 46-year-old, who was returning after two years, suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Meanwhile, Barrios is coming off a split decision draw against Abel Ramos last year on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event in Arlington, Texas.

Let’s have a look at the previous walkout songs of Pacquiao.

Which songs has Manny Pacquiao walked out to?

The only eight-division world champion in boxing history, Manny Pacquiao, used the iconic 'Rocky III' theme song 'Eye of the Tiger' by American rock band Survivor as his entrance music when he faced Shane Mosley in May 2011.

Notably, Pacquiao, who defeated Mosley via unanimous decision, walked out alongside Survivor’s lead vocalist Jimi Jamison.

Check out Manny Pacquiao's walkout against Shane Mosley below:

When Pacquiao faced Floyd Mayweather in May 2015, he walked out to the track 'Lalaban Ako Para sa Pilipino (I Am Going to Fight for Filipinos),' a song he pre-recorded and was written by composer Lito Camo. Despite losing via unanimous decision, 'Pac-Man' reportedly earned over $120 million.

In the past, Pacquiao has also walked out to 'Thunderstruck' by Australian rock band AC/DC when he faced Joshua Clottey for the WBO welterweight championship in 2010. Pacquiao dominated the contest and won via unanimous decision.

Despite his old age, Pacquiao is ready to call off his retirement and challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight throne this weekend.

