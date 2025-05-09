Manon Fiorot dismisses Valentina Shevchenko's dominance ahead of UFC 315 clash: "I think she’s not the best woman in the world"

Manon Fiorot took a dig at Valentina Shevchenko ahead of their title fight at UFC 315. Fiorot pointed out Shevchenko's past octagon outings and voiced her confidence in capturing the title.

Ad

After a series of impressive performances inside the cage, Fiorot received the opportunity to challenge Shevchenko for the women's flyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 315, which will take place this weekend at at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Fiorot mocked Shevchenko by claiming that the reigning champion is no longer in her peak and is not the same fighter she once was.

Ad

Trending

''I think she’s not the best woman in the world. She’s not as dominant as she was a few years ago because of the level of the division. When I saw her fight against Taila Santos, it was a split decision, and it was tight. The same thing with her fight with Grasso, losing that one fight. Yeah, definitely the level of the Flyweight division is higher than in the past.”

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Manon Fiorot's comments below (2:59):

Ad

Even during the UFC 315 media day, Fiorot had strong words for Shevchenko and issued a strong warning, saying:

I think it's because my past three fights have been total domination in comparison to her, who's had closer and tougher fights. I really wanted Valentina because when I got to the UFC, she was the champion, so it's important. She's a legend, and I really want to beat her to take that belt." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Check out Manon Fiorot's full comments below:

Ad

Fiorot is riding on a 12 fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win over Erin Blanchfield at Atlantic City last year. She hasn't tasted defeat since her debut loss against Leah McCourt at CW 94 in 2018.

Valentina Shevchenko is not worried about Manon Fiorot's pre fight antics

Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot traded words on social media prior to the official announcement of their title fight at UFC 315.

Ad

During the aforementioned media day, Shevchenko discussed Fiorot's past remarks, claiming that they had no effect on her.

''I don't think it's appropriate to compare myself to her because I never will approach any of my opponents with so much disrespect like she did...My experience in martial arts is so many years...So imagine how many different characters I was able to meet and how many words they could say or something. If everything would bother me, I'd never achieve what I've achieved.''

Ad

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below (1:53):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.