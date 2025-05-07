Manon Fiorot picks UFC Hall Famer as her 2v2 ally: "You can bring all the gorillas you want"

Manon Fiorot would like a former UFC champion by her side in a hypothetical 2v2 fight. In addition to expressing her admiration for the individual, Fiorot made a humorous remark regarding their triumph over Gorrilas.

Ad

ESPN MMA recently posted Instagram interactions with various UFC personalities, asking who they would choose alongside them in a potential 2v2 fight. Everyone offered fascinating responses, including Fiorot, who chose former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.

The French fighter initially inquired if she had to select between the current batch or fighters from the past, writing:

''OK, I just need to know, is is someone from the current roster, or can it be a former fighter?''

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Knowing that it's her choice, Fiorot named St-Pierre, writing:

''Georges St-Pierre, because he's the GOAT, and if I team up with him, you can bring all the gorrilas you want''

Check out Manon Fiorot's answer below on the fourth slide:

Ad

As for the MMA scene, Fiorot is set to make her first title bid when she challenges Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title in the co-main event on UFC 315. The PPV will take place this weekend at Bell Centre In Montreal, Canada.

'The Beast' enters the title fight with a 12 fight win streak and is undefeated in the promotion since her successful octagon debut in 2021. In her recent MMA outing at UFC Atlantic City last year, Fiorot secured a unanimous decision win over Erin Blanchfield. The 35-year-old, who is also a former UAE Warriors flyweight champion, has victories over notable names like Rose Namajunas, Mayra Bueno Silva and Katlyn Cerminara.

Ad

Valentina Shevchenko previews her title fight with Manon Fiorot

Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight title against top contender Manon Fiorot at UFC 315.

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, Shevchenko opened up about her fighting style in comparision to Fiorot and discussed a potential matchup with women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili, saying:

''I see it's a little bit different and her style, you cannot say it's 100% like karate style or something like that but being coming from background of this martial arts, it's definitely put some face on the fight game...I never jump over the head...you cannot plan ahead anything because you have to be focused on the one step at a time.''

Ad

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below (6:45):

In her last octagon outing at Noche UFC 306, Shevchenko dethroned Alexa Grasso and became a two-time flyweight champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.