Mansur Malachiev content to keep winning until given a title shot

Russian grappling expert Mansur Malachiev emerged from a rousing ONE Championship debut after making easy work of fringe strawweight contender Jeremy ‘The Jaguar’ Miado at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video last Friday, June 9.

Malachiev showcased his expert takedowns, nullifying Miado’s striking with his smothering wrestling, and ultimately completing a slick D’arce choke in the very first round to force the tap.

It was no doubt an impressive performance from the Russian. With the victory, Malachiev is now targeting reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks as his next opponent.

Prior to ONE Fight Night 11, Malachiev revealed that he had been talking to Brooks on social media. While he didn’t reveal their exact conversation, it appears the two have a gentleman’s agreement in place to face each other soon.

Of course, that’s all speculation right now, but Malachiev has issued a challenge, one that he hopes Brooks will accept.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview with broadcaster Mitch Chilson, Malachiev said he hopes Brooks will take the fight.

The Russian stated:

“If the champion is not going to stand up to his word, we’re just going to move forward and take the next opportunity. I’m very confident that I’m going to win the next fight.”

With his electric performance against Miado, Malachiev may have just fast-tracked himself to a shot at the ONE strawweight world title. We shall soon see.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

