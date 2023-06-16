Mansur Malachiev ready for whoever ONE Championship throws at him

Mansur Malachiev has what it takes to fight for a belt after just one fight. But, while he remains at ONE Championship, he’ll have to climb the ladder of contention first before he gets his wish.

Much was being made of Malachiev’s wrestling background in the build-up to last Friday’s event at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov. Fortunately for the fans, they got to see first-hand exactly where his dominance lies.

The Dagestani-bred fighter made his ONE Championship debut by submitting surging strawweight contender ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado via a D’arce choke in the first round.

The 31-year-old talent put the entire strawweight division on notice with his mesmerizing introduction, putting his record at a perfect 11-0 in one full sweep.

In the aftermath, he took to Instagram to celebrate his triumph with the fans by releasing the following translated message:

“Thanks a lot, everyone. This is our common victory, we will move on👊🏻.”

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Mansur Malachiev already made a name for himself fighting against some of the most dangerous flyweights at Eagle FC. Eventually, he fast-tracked to a world title opportunity in February 2021 after amassing a perfect record of 9-0.

After successfully capturing gold, he defended his belt soon afterwards with unfailing success. His exploits eventually caught the attention of ONE Championship, which ultimately led to his contract in September 2022.

Now, Mansur Malachiev is looking forward to dominating another world-class promotion by burgeoning through some of their best strawweights, which includes top five contenders like Danial Williams and Joshua Pacio.

His ultimate goal, however, is to fight for another world title and beat the reigning ONE strawweight world champion, ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

