Mansur Malachiev gives props to team for Jeremy Miado finish

Russian standout Mansur Malachiev scored an impressive first-round finish against streaking strawweight Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 11.

Malachiev made his promotional debut inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night and immediately made his name known in the strawweight division by submitting ‘The Jaguar’ in the very first round, ending Miado’s win streak at four.

Though it was his first appearance in ONE Championship, Malachiev is already eyeing a potential showdown with reigning world titleholder Jarred Brooks.

Following his submission of Jeremy Miado in the opening round, Mansur Malachiev thanked his team for their support and is more than ready for whatever the promotion throws at him next.

“I want to thank my club a lot for all the fight preparation and all the work that went for this fight camp. So I’m ready for whatever life brings me next,” Malachiev said while speaking with Mitch Chilson inside the ONE Championship ring.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship locks up a D’Arce choke on Jeremy Miado for the SLICK first-round submission! 🥋



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11!



| LIVE NOW

WATCH LIVE on Prime amazon.com/ofn11

Live TV broadcast in 170+… Mansur Malachievlocks up a D’Arce choke on Jeremy Miado for the SLICK first-round submission! 🥋Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11! #ONEFightNight11 | LIVE NOWWATCH LIVE on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mansur Malachiev 🇷🇺 locks up a D’Arce choke on Jeremy Miado for the SLICK first-round submission! 🥋Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11!#ONEFightNight11 | LIVE NOW🇺🇸🇨🇦 WATCH LIVE on Prime 👉 amazon.com/ofn11🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/w4nHD7W87H

Mansur Malachiev extended his record to 11-0 with the victory, nine of those wins now coming by way of a finish. The victory will undoubtedly put Malachiev into world title talks right away.

It will also be interesting to see how Malachiev will fare against other ranked strawweight contenders like Bokang Masunyane, Hiroba Minowa, Gustavo Balart, or perhaps even the former world champion Joshua Pacio.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes